CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

William Nevinger was last seen on Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue near Loyola Park along the Lakefront wearing a white tee shirt, black/white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket.

William Nevinger, 15.

William is described as being 5’8″, weighing around 135 pounds, thin build, with black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

If you or someone you know has information that ca help police find William, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area 3 Special Victims Unit’s Detective Humphrey at (312) 744-8266.