CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Northwest Side.

Leilani Jordan, 15.

Police said Leilani Jordan was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 22 near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Milwaukee Avenue and was wearing gray and black pants, a gray shirt and a black coat.

If you or someone you know can help police find Leilani, CPD urges you to reach out to the Area 1 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.