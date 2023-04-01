CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police said Olivia Laureano went missing from the 2800 block of North Keating Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

Olivia Laureano, 15.

She is described as being around 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair, and also goes by the nickname of ‘Via.’

Anyone with information that can help police find Olivia can reach out to Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.