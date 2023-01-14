CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday.

Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically frequents the area of the 4400 block of Gatling Boulevard.

Nevae Fleming, 14.

Nevae is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a waist-length navy blue Hollister jacket, black jogging pants and black bubble slides where the foot straps on them look like balls. Nevae also normally wears a long bar earring on her right ear and has a nose piercing. Police also noted that while her hair in the photo included in this article is black, her current hair color is red and shoulder length.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police find Nevae, authorities encourage you to reach out to Area 2 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.