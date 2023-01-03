CHICAGO — A child was found wandering alone late Monday night on the North Side.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Clybourn on the report of a child in the street.

The 10-year-old had no shirt on and was located by officers, CPD said.

The child was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition for observation.

No further information is available — including the child’s name or a picture.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.