COVID-19 vaccine distribution site to open at O’Hare for transportation workers

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation announced plans on Friday to open a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site for transportation workers at O’Hare Airport.

The O’Hare site will be at the Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel and will not be open to the general public.

The site began administering vaccines on Friday, and will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are required, but there will be no cost to recipients and insurance is not required.

Vaccines at the O’Hare site will be limited to airport employees and other public transit workers with agencies such as the CTA, Metra and PACE, as well as taxi and ride share drivers.

The site aims to inoculate 500 people each day of operation, and will prioritize first responders and security personnel, followed by public transit workers who have direct contact with passengers.

The site will then open up for pilots and mechanics, followed by all other airport employees in accordance with the city’s vaccine rollout phases.

Midway Airport employees are also welcome to make appointments at the O’Hare facility, with mobile teams planning to conduct vaccination events at Midway in the future.