CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced Monday that a judge vacated eight more convictions tied to notorious former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts.

Foxx’s office filed the motions as part of an ongoing misconduct review into Watts.

“In a statement Monday, Foxx said, “vacating these convictions provides just a fraction of relief for those who spent time in prison, away from their families, and we will never be able to give them that time back. We will continue to review these cases as we seek justice for all his victims.”

Courts in 2016 began to toss out drug convictions of victims framed by Watts and his unit after they refused to pay him money, angered him somehow, or were targeted by Watt.

Watts, who received a 22-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2013 to stealing money from an FBI informant, led a team that, for nearly a decade until 2012, planted drugs or falsely accused people living or visiting Chicago’s Ida B Wells housing complex.