Court hearing Tuesday for mother of 5-year-old AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — JoAnn Cunningham faces a hearing Tuesday to prepare for sentencing after pleading guilty in the beating death of her son AJ Freund.

Investigators said 5-year-old AJ appeared to be the victim of child abuse.

His parents, Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. first reported AJ missing in April of 2019. The boy was later found fatally beaten and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

Cunningham’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday. She faces between 20 to 60 years in prison, and will have to serve the entire sentence.

Under an agreement, the judge has total discretion over the length of her term.