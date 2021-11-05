Court docs: Chicago officer shot cop husband as they struggled over gun she threatened to kill herself with

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot her husband as they struggled over the gun she threatened to kill herself with, court documents show.

CPD officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter after authorities were called to a home on the 8500 block of West Winona Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Villasenor and her husband, later identified as German Villasenor, 44, also a Chicago police officer, were arguing, according to court documents. An affair by Jacqueline came up during their argument and documents state she then threatened to kill herself.

At that point, the couple struggled over a gun and German was shot in the chest. The couple’s 16-year-old son was asked to get a medical bag from Jacqueline’s vehicle as she performed CPR.

An arriving officer said Jacqueline smelled of alcohol but denied a breathalyzer test, according to court documents.

Officers recovered three firearms from the bedroom.