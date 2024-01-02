Celebrations are in order for one Chicago couple commemorating a huge milestone.

Alvonso Arroyo and Angelica Rodriguez received Cook County’s first marriage license of the new year Tuesday morning.

The two were selected in a lottery drawing on December 27, besting out more than 200 entries.

The couple, who met while waiting at a bus stop, also received donated gifts from Whittingham Meats, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Duet Dance, Eli’s Cheesecake, The Chopping Block, LaSalle Flower Group and the Laugh Factory Chicago.

Congrats from WGN!!!