COPA to release Adam Toledo deadly shooting video on Thursday

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will on Thursday release video footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the footage will be released Thursday, though he didn’t provide an exact time.

Adam was shot and killed by a CPD officer in the early hours of March 29 in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter detected gunfire nearby.

Police officials said the shooting followed an “armed confrontation,” and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said during a court hearing last weekend that Adam had a gun in his hand when he was shot.

The boy’s family viewed the video footage at COPA’s office on Wednesday. A representative for Adam’s family didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Along with police bodyworn camera footage, COPA will also release third-party video, police radio transmissions, ShotSpotter recordings and CPD incident reports, Eaddy said in a statement.

Around 2:30 a.m. on March 29, police were dispatched to the area near the 2300 block of South Sawyer after a ShotSpotter detected eight gunshots nearby, and Adam and a 21-year-old man ran off as officers arrived.

Two responding officers chased Adam and another man — identified by police and prosecutors as Ruben Roman — into the alley in the 2300 block of South Spaulding near Farragut Career Academy High School.

Prosecutors said Adam had a gun in his hand while in that alley, where the officer fatally shot the 13-year-old.