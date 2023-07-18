CHICAGO — While the investigation is ongoing, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said in an update Tuesday that they have not be able to substantiate allegations into sexual misconduct of migrants within CPD’s 10th district.

However during the course of the investigation, an additional allegation of a sexual nature against an officer in CPD’s 19th district has been opened.

On July 6, COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten said they were made aware of allegations that officers engaged in sexual relationships with migrants who were living at the West Side police station.

While saying the investigation has been “broad” and ongoing, Kersten told reported Tuesday that COPA has been not able to identify a migrant or migrants who have had these alleged experiences.

Migrants located at the 10th district were relocated to other temporary shelters after the allegations.

No additional information on the new allegation within the 19th district was provided.