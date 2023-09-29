CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said Friday they concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations by CPD officers against migrants and they were unsubstantiated.

On July 6, COPA said they were made aware of an allegation that a CPD officer in the 10th District had sexual intercourse with an underage migrant — which resulted in her becoming pregnant.

Migrants located in the 10th District were relocated to other temporary shelters after the allegations.

The agency said a preliminary investigation was started and a similar allegation surfaced in the 19th District.

As a result of the investigation, COPA said Friday that no victim or any witnesses have come forward or been identified.

“The primary focus of our efforts was trying to identify whether a victim or witness could be located,” said Andrea Kersten, COPA’s chief administrator. “We didn’t ever have any specific allegation that was served against any officer, so allegation is a bit of a term of art here in our work (and) in administrative investigations against Chicago police officers. There has to be sufficient, verifiable evidence in order for a case to move forward.”

Chicago John Dineen Lodge #7 took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam COPA, stating: “Unsubstantiated rumors spread via social media became “fact” for [COPA] and our members were dragged through the mud with zero witnesses, zero complainants and absolutely zero evidence. Yet COPA went to the media with their “story.” COPA’s behavior was shameful and completely unacceptable.

The agency says the case has been closed without findings of misconduct. COPA said they have the authority to reopen the case if evidence comes to light.