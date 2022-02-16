COPA releases videos following in-custody death of woman

CHICAGO — COPA released several videos Wednesday regarding the in-custody death of a South Side woman whose family has been looking for answers.

On Dec. 18, Chicago police arrested 33-year-old Irene Chavez for battery at Jeffrey Pub. She was with friends and had been drinking. Police said she got into an altercation with a security guard over a broken jukebox — punching him and then spitting in his face.

In bodycam footage, Chavez is seen being handcuffed outside of the bar and then she was transported to the Grand Crossing police station at 70th and Cottage Grove.

Just after 1 a.m., the COPA report said she threw one of her boots at a holding cell window and then was quiet for about five minutes. At around 1:09 a.m., guards looked through the window and saw Chavez with her shift off, twisted around her neck.

CPR was initiated until paramedics arrived. Chavez was transported to the University of Chicago — where see was pronounced dead around eight hours later. Her family said police gave them a heavily redacted incident report and said there were no surveillance cameras of her in the 3rd District.

Chavez was a military veteran and was seeking treating for PTSD at the time.