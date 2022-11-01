CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video and other material related to a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened back in October today.

According to police, the video is from Oct. 2 in Old Town near the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street and began when officers were alerted that an individual was pointing a gun at people nearby.

Officers identified the individual shortly thereafter and pursued him on foot. After officers engaged the individual, one officer deployed his taser twice, but did not appear to make contact with the individual, according to police.

Police said as the individual continued to flee, he fired his weapon in the direction of the officer. That’s when the officer fired back, fatally shooting the individual.

According to COPA, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and once concluded, COPA will release their findings in accordance with municipal ordinance.