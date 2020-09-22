COPA releases video of deadly police shooting in Pilsen

*WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera footage of a deadly police shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood last month.

The video was made available within 21 days of the Aug. 31 incident.

Miguel Vega, a 26-year-old father of two, was identified as the man killed after a shooting with police that happened in the 1300 block of West 19th Street. Officers said they were called to the scene after a call of a suspicious person.

According to police, the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle when someone in a group of five people on the sidewalk opened fire. One officer returned fire, striking and killing Vega.

Vega’s family says they don’t believe he fired at officers. It is unclear from the video who did.

COPA is still investigating the use of force. Both officers have been placed on desk duty.