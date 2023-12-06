CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released body-camera footage Wednesday from a deadly shooting involving police officers in the South Shore neighborhood last month.

COPA said the investigation into the incident, which happened on Nov. 6, is still in it’s early stages. The three officers who discharged their weapons during the incident will remain on desk duty, pending the results of COPA’s investigation.

According to police, officers responded to the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue where the incident occurred. 32-year-old Trenza Campbell was taken from the scene to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

One of the officers involved in the shooting was hit in the arm, and police said they are still in recovery.

WGN’s Julian Crews reports on the video release, and we would like to warn you, some of the content in the video above may be disturbing to watch.