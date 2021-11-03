COPA releases bodycam footage of man shot, killed by CPD following domestic call on South Side

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting after police responded to a domestic call on the South Side last month.

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Avenue on the report of a domestic disturbance. Michael Craig, 61, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer during the incident.

In the video, officers are directed to the residence by the couple’s son — who told the officers that his mother had a knife and his father told him to call police.

As the officers are ascending the stairs, bodycam footage shows the shooting officer take out his taser. Right before the officer entered, Craig can be heard saying “she has a butcher knife.” Then, a loud scream is heard as officers entered the residence.

Craig was shot while on the ground next to his wife.

The family’s attorney said he may have been holding a knife, but most likely managed to take it away from his wife — who has a history of domestic abuse.

Court records, obtained by WGN Investigates, show the wife was charged in 2016 with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In a press conference, Craig’s adult son called for accountability and justice.

“There’s no more excuses, no more hiding, we’re here,” said Patrick Jenkins. “We know what happened, do your job.”

Police recovered a knife in the apartment. The officer was placed on 30-day administrative duty as COPA’s investigation continues.