COPA releases bodycam footage after man shot, killed by officers in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released bodycam footage after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by officers last month in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened in broad daylight at around 9:40 a.m. July 9 in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick.

It’s hard to see in the video, but police said an armed fugitive was inside a 2001 Jeep.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Klevontaye White, was unwilling to come out of the vehicle. Video shows the officers then planning out their next move.

“We are going to walk to the back of the window and I’m going to smash it in, you guys understand?” an officer said.

Before carrying out the plan, officers head a single gunshot and screamed for White to drop the gun.

White was then shot by officers and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

In all, three Chicago police officers and one US Marshal discharged their weapons. After the shooting, officers pulled White out of the Jeep and started to perform life-saving measures.

COPA continues to investigate the officers use of deadly force. For right now, the officers involved remain on administrative duty.