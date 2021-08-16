COPA prohibited from releasing video of fatal Chicago officer shooting

CHICAGO – Citing a pending investigation, a court order entered Monday prevents the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) from releasing any police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Chicago Officer Ella French.

The order comes five business days after French was killed, the same day that the earliest the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for video need to be acknowledged.

“COPA remains committed to transparency and is conducting a full analysis and investigation of the incident,” Ephraim Eaddy, public information officer for COPA, said in a release. “Body worn camera, third party video and other materials related to this incident will be released upon the lifting of the Judge’s court order.”

French was killed in an ambush attack Saturday, Aug. 7, in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Her partner was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Two brothers are charged in connection with her death.

Visitation for fallen officer French is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 South Western Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

French’s funeral services will be at the same location on Thursday at 9 a.m.