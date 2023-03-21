CHICAGO — The first class of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s People’s Academy, a free-to-the-public training that offers civilians insight into the organization, kicked off on Tuesday.

Set to be held over six weeks, the inaugural class commenced at the new Police and Fire Training Academy in West Garfield Park.

The main goal of the class is to improve transparency.

The multiweek program will be taught by experts in the field and includes topics such as:

History of Civilian Oversight of Policing

Introduction to Officer-Involved Shooting/Death Investigations

Witness Reliability-Legal Concepts Overview-Standards of Proof

Analyzing Video–Use of Force Investigative Tools

Policy Research & Analyses Division (PRAD)

“This opportunity, we hope, will build trust between law enforcement and civilians so that there is a clear understanding, not only in our roles but also in how we reach those conclusions,” said COPA’s Ephraim Eaddy.

The training will be held each Tuesday through April 25. Locals interested may also attend online.