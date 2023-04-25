CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday of a Chicago Police Officer using excessive force on a Midway Airport passenger back in February.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the Chicago Police Department notified COPA of an incident that took place at Midway Airport on Feb. 23, 2023.

The incident began when an airline employee informed a Chicago police officer that an individual was drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers near a baggage claim carousel.

An officer located the individual and asked them to leave the airport when a confrontation ensued. The officer can be seen in the video kicking the individual’s bag and then striking them with a police radio.

The victim requested an ambulance and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment due to sustaining a laceration to their head.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.