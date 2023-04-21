CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended that one of the officers involved in the 2017 shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez should be fired.

COPA released documents showing Chicago police officer Sammy Encarnacion has been under investigation for years, even before the 2017 shooting.

Encarnacion started the foot pursuit that ended in when his partner, Evan Solano, shot and killed Alvarez on March 31, 2020 in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Nine days after the incident, Encarnacion has been accused of firing his weapon in a different case.

Both Encarnacion and Solano were suspended for 20 days in 2022.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) started investigating Encarnacion in 2017 when his former girlfriend accused him of domestic violence and off-duty misconduct. She claims Encarnacion was drunk when he pointed a gun at her and fired out his window.

Encarnacion denies the allegations. He has been on no-paid status since last week.

COPA recommended his termination last year, but the Chicago Police Board will make the final decision.