COPA: Chicago cop accused of using gay slur at protest should be stripped of powers

CHICAGO — The civilian body overseeing Chicago police said an officer accused of using a gay slur at a protest should be relieved of his powers.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the officer captured on video having a confrontation with a protester last Friday has been identified.

In the video, the officer is walking toward a police van when someone throws a traffic cone and barricade while his back is turned.

The officer then yells the slur and swears at the protesters, who swear back.

Chicago police opened an investigation the following day and issued a statement saying it does not tolerate this kind of behavior.

There’s no decision yet from the police department, but in separate cases, two officers who violently pulled a woman from a car, and another officer who flipped off protesters in Lincoln Park, have been relieved of their police powers.