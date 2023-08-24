CHICAGO — Cooling buses were provided Thursday at the Gage Park Field House, which is being used as a shelter for migrants, after the HVAC system shut down.

According to a statement from the city, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago Park District are working to repair the air conditioning units at the field house.

The cooling system went down Wednesday and a technician was called to repair the system. However, the system broke down again Wednesday night.

Cooling buses were ordered to provide relief from the heat.

Residents were also advised to seek shelter at the following cooling centers: Gage Park Library, 2807 W 55th St and Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen.

There are also 27 cooling centers set up throughout the city.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across until 8 p.m. Thursday as dangerous conditions continue across the Chicago area.