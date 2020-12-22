Cook County frontline workers go on strike Tuesday

CHICAGO — Cook County frontline workers are going on strike Tuesday at Stroger Hospital.

The strike includes health technicians, service and maintenance workers and sheriff’s office employees. They say too many workers have been infected by coronavirus while doing their jobs.

The workers argue that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and her team have engaged in conduct resulting in multiple unfair labor practice charges.

They are demanding pandemic pay and safer working conditions.

SEIU Local 73 represents more that 29,000 workers.