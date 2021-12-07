Cook County Treasurer’s Office offers early look at property tax bill

CHICAGO — With property taxes being due March 1, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office is offering an early look at upcoming bills.

“During the holiday season, it’s good to think about what bills will come due in the new year,” Treasurer Maria Pappas said. “My office is committed to helping taxpayers keep their homes and seeing these bills early allows people to think ahead about their budgets.”

Property owners can make an early payment online for free.

You can also pay by mail or at the office, located at 118 N. Clark St.