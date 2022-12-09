CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday a new search warrant policy.

The office said the new search warrant guidance “will improve communication amongst law enforcement stakeholders and safeguard the integrity of cases, allowing the CCSAO to better understand the accuracy of information provided by police and informants and protect residents from inappropriate intrusion.”

The new policy requires police to follow up on the outcome of the search warrant, including whether it was signed by a judge and then carried out by law enforcement.

If it was carried out, law enforcement is required to disclose any items seized and arrests made.

Police officers not in compliance with the policy within 45 days of the approval of the search warrant will be unable to have the CCSAO review additional search warrants submitted by the officer.

“The intrusion that search warrants legally authorize justifies greater disclosure and transparency to ensure that a search warrant is carried out on the correct individual and location,” said State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “Going forward to receive our signoff, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office will require law enforcement to submit to increased checks of the information provided to request search warrants and then disclose the outcome of the warrant. The new process will help us better understand if the evidence obtained justified using a search warrant.”

The search warrant guidance goes into effect Friday, Dec. 16.