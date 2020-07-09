Cook County State’s Attorney launches website for reporting criminal misconduct by police

CHICAGO — The Cook County States Attorney launched an online process for anyone to report criminal misconduct by police officers in the county, according to a statement released Thursday.

The Police Criminal Misconduct Complaint Form allows anyone to file a report if they believe officers committed criminal acts including burglary, excessive force, home invasion, intimidation, making a false report, reckless driving, sexual misconduct, soliciting or accepting bribes, theft or unlawful possession of narcotics.

Users can add information to support the complaint including photos and videos of the alleged incident. They will also receive an email response regarding whether the complaint will be investigated, according to the release.

Complaints against officers that are not of a criminal nature will need to be reported to departments directly, the state’s attorney said. In Chicago, this can be done through the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

In the statement, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the website offers an “immediate resource” as the office works to increase police accountability.

“As we see an increase in allegations of police criminal misconduct, it is our obligation to provide an outlet where these serious concerns can be acknowledged and addressed in a timely way,” Foxx said.