CHICAGO — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and PAWS Chicago are teaming up for a volunteer program.

In the program, sheriff’s office employees will walk dogs and spend time with cats, at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, which is located a mile away from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

PAWS said the program will help meet a rising need for volunteers. They went on to say while adoptions have returned to pre-pandemic levels, volunteer hours have not.

Earlier in the month, PAWS Chicago took in more than 30 dogs and puppies following tornados in the Houston area.

For more information on how to volunteer with PAWS, email volunteers@pawschicago.org.