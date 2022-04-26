CHICAGO — Between the restaurants and nightlife at Clark and Illinois – sits a new Cook County Sheriff’s Office command post.

It may not look like much from the outside, but inside 2nd ward Alderman Brian Hopkins hopes is part of the solution to rising crime in River North.

“This is a force multiplier. The sheriff’s office has been very active on the South and West sides for several years actually, but we need help downtown too,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the post has been operating quietly for several months, ramping up its capabilities.

Sheriff Tom Dart is planning to make a formal announcement about this Wednesday morning and CPD Supt. David Brown is expected to attend.

Hopkins told WGN News the post will serve as a support office for 120 deputies, who won’t all be there at the same time, but can be summoned at any time to help Chicago police. There will be an emphasis on trying to cut down organized retail thefts.

Wednesday’s announcement comes during a violent month in River North. Saturday night, a man was shot five times outside of a crowded night club at Hubbard and LaSalle.

The weekend before that, a man was shot during an attempted robbery at the Godfrey Hotel near Huron and LaSalle. Earlier in the month, police said a man fled a traffic stop and hit four people — including a young girl. He has since been charged.

Hopkins said the neighbors in his ward are worried.

“It’s the sense that criminals are taking over, they’re emboldened and they don’t fear any consequences right now,” he said. “That has to change.”