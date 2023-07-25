CHICAGO — Fentanyl is behind nearly all of a record number of opioid overdose deaths last year in Cook County, according to newly-released data.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said 2,000 opioid overdose deaths surpassed 2021’s previous record of 1,935. Of the 2,000, 1,825 were fentanyl-related.

Approximately 78% of the opioid overdose deaths were male and just over 70% took place in Chicago.

Last year, the DEA seized 225,913 fentanyl pills in Northern Illinois and over 200 lbs. of fentanyl powder.

Part of the rise in fentanyl-related deaths may be attributed to an increase in xylazine trafficking — aka “tranq dope.” It’s an animal tranquillizer street dealers are mixing with fentanyl and other drugs.

“Street dealers are looking to create a more powerful high,” DEA spokesperson Luis Agostini told WGN News earlier this year. “They’re looking to extend the shelf life of drugs like fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

In Cook County, one person died of an xylazine-related overdose in 2018. The following year it jumped to 32. By 2021, it reached 113 and topped out at 160 last year.

The following graphs are from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Year Total Opioid Overdose Deaths Fentanyl-Related 2022 2,000 1,825 2021 1,935 1,721 2020 1,846 1,533 2019 1,295 961 2018 1,170 847 2017 1,195 669 2016 1,126 560 2015 676 103

Age Opioid Overdose Deaths 0 – 9 0 10 – 19 24 20 – 29 230 30 – 39 398 40 – 49 389 50 – 59 538 60 – 69 353 70 – 79 64 80 + 4

The National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).