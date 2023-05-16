CHICAGO — Cook County is launching a new program to bring mental health professionals to people in public housing.

Over the past few months, political conversations have merged with mental health conversations. It has been said that mental health advocacy is needed in communities.

On Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that the county board and county health are teaming up together to bring behavioral health to public housing communities in Cook County.

In fact, the plan is to have behavioral health care coordinators at all 18 public housing sites in the housing authorities of suburban Cook County.

This is happening through the American Rescue Plan Act, receiving $5.8 million in federal money to create opportunities for case management, therapy, counseling, housing stability support, workforce development and referrals to other resources.

Preckwinkle said she hopes the initiative gives everyone an opportunity to mentally thrive, no matter their zip code. Already, people have started using the resources in the Cook County public housing communities.