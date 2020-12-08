Cook County police K9 helps find missing man with autism

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – A Cook County police K9 is credited with finding a missing man with autism early Monday morning.

On Monday at 1:30 a.m. the Woodridge Police Department requested a bloodhound to assist with searching for a missing man with autism.

The man was missing for approximately three hours before K9 officer “AJ” was dispatched to the scene with his handler.

“AJ” stayed on the missing man’s scent for two miles, which went from a neighborhood to an apartment complex.

When authorities arrived, the dog was able to find the man walking through the complex.

Woodridge police brought the man home safely.