CHICAGO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and county officials said they are working to strengthen the safety net of services available.

County officials highlighted additional financial investments made his year to improve critical access to mental health treatment at a press conference hosted at the Headquarters of Treatment Alternatives for Safet Communities (TASC) Friday morning.

Speakers talked about the ways mental health challenges impact violence, substance abuse and how everyone, including faith leaders, is getting involved to break the stigma to spread the message that help is available — and life changing.

“If I didn’t have the services I wouldn’t be standing here, I am capable and willing and strong,” laTonya Taylor said.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the placement of behavioral health coordinators at public housing sites to try remove barriers to access earlier this week.

The suicide and crisis prevention lifeline is always available at 988.

For more information, visit: Mental Health & Substance Use – Cook County Health