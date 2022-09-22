CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is facing domestic battery charges.

Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd, 57, was arrested Tuesday night at his home and is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Police said a 57-year-old woman reported that Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window, causing the window to break. The woman suffered a large cut to her face from the broken glass.

Police then placed Boyd into custody and charged him accordingly. He was later released on $10,000 bond.

The Cook County Chief Judge’s Office is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to have his case moved out of Cook County, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.