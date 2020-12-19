Cook County Jail employees from SEIU Local 73 plan one-day strike for Tuesday

CHICAGO — Members of the SEIU Local 73 union are planning to strike Tuesday, with Cook County jail employees alleging unfair treatment during a sustained COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

“It makes us feel devalued,” striking social worker Shadonna Davis said.

Over 2,600 county employees are expected to participate in Tuesday’s walkout.

Approximately 300 jail employees, who are unable to work from home, have been asking for pandemic pay for three months.

The employees were denied, despite lieutenants, sergeants and other officers, represented by different unions, received $1,250 in pandemic pay approved by the county.

“We all work in the same office, less than three feet apart and I don’t understand how they can say that these three unions get hazard pay and then we don’t,” administrative assistant Amanda Gage-Willis said.

Cook County has said it has used CARES funds to provide pandemic pay to employees in congregate settings as well as those in hospital settings who were directly responsible for handling the outbreak of COVID-19.

A Cook County spokesperson did not mention the jail workers as those who qualified to receive pandemic pay.

According to the union, the county has taken pandemic pay off the negotiating table.

“The pay that we’re asking for is just a small appreciation and recognition for one’s health and their life,” SEIU Local 73 President Dian Palmer said.