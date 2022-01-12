Cook County Sheriff’s officers shoot suspect on electronic monitoring amid gunfire exchange

CHICAGO — Cook County Sheriffs officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect on electronic monitoring Wednesday night.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of S. Yates, Cook County Sheriffs were tracking a suspect charged with 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Authorities said that the offender was placed on electronic monitoring in December of 2020 after posting $300,000.

Law enforcement said that officers encountered the suspect on S. Yates, allegedly violating terms of his electronic monitoring. Then police say the suspect opened fire and law enforcement returned fire.

An officer’s vehicle was struck by gunfire, authorities added.

Deputies added that the suspect was struck and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.