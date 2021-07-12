Cook County criminal courthouse working through case backlog

CHICAGO — The Cook County criminal courthouse never shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but there were significant restrictions that have led to a backlog of cases.

The 16 months created a backlog for judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys at 26th and California.



The pandemic closed down most of this building and moved most hearings online. Many trials were delayed and defendants waited for their time before the judge and jury.



Prosecutors are concerned about speedy trial clocks. There’s a law in Illinois that reinforces the Constitution’s right to a speedy trial and puts a time limit of 120 to 160 days to bring a case to trial. During the pandemic, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that law but when it resumes on Oct. 1, that huge backlog could mean a big headache for prosecutors.



Some cases are being pleaded out or dismissed altogether.

States Attorney Kim Fox’s office said that they are concentrating on violent crime to get through the backlog.

