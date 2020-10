CHICAGO — Cook County officials are considering layoffs and cutting vacant jobs as it looks to fill a deep hole in the budget.

There is roughly a $400 million deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to unveil Thursday a budget that includes the elimination of 659 vacant positions and laying off 130 workers.

The county will also tap into “rainy day” reserves, but officials say there won’t be any new taxes.