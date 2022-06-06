COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Convicted felons and abusers are still able to buy ammunition in Illinois despite having their gun permits revoked according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and he wants to close that legal loophole.

Dart announced renewed efforts to change state law at a Monday press conference where he was joined by State Representative La Shawn Ford and State Senator Jacqueline Collins. Dart brought up previously proposed legislation which would require a purchaser of ammunition to have a valid firearm owners identification card.

Collins and Ford were asked why the proposed legislation hasn’t yet been passed despite other gun control measures making it through the state legislature such as the recent ban on “ghost guns.” They answered timing was one element and opposition to additional regulations was another.

The demand came after a recent spate of mass shootings across the country, including weekend events in Philadelphia and Chattanooga, and on-going violence in Cook County and the City of Chicago.