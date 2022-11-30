CHICAGO — The Federal Trade Commission is asking a Chicago judge to incarcerate convicted TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau after he allegedly hid assets overseas.

According to the Chicago Tribune, US District Judge Robert Gettleman summoned Trudeau to the Northern District of Illinois to answer allegations that he’s hidden assets overseas after he previously told the judge he was broke.

Trudeau and his legal representatives declined to answer reporters’ questions following an appearance at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday.

Also contained in the Tribune’s reporting, the FTC alleges it has emails between Trudeau and others that appear to show a potential scheme to ship and store gold bullion and other precious metals.

This comes after Trudeau told Gettleman he was penniless back in 2004 following a civil judgment that ordered him to pay more than $37 million in penalties.

Eight years ago, Trudeau was sentenced to 10 years in jail after being held in contempt of court.

The 59-year-old was released from a minimum-security prison in Alabama earlier this year.

Trudeau will be back in court on Dec. 15.