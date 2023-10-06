CHICAGO — The Windy City Dolphins Youth Football Team has been a part of the West Side community for three decades, but they are unsure of where their home will be once Amundsen Park is converted into a migrant shelter.

“This is all we have,” said Darryl Adams, coach of the Windy City Dolphins. “I’m not sure if it’s going to displace our kids … lose kids to the streets.”

Residents in the Galewood neighborhood booed the idea at a meeting earlier this week, upset they weren’t consulted on the plan to move 200 migrants into the fieldhouse for up to the next six months.

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the pushback today from neighborhoods where migrant shelters are popping up.

“The weight and the burden of this sacrifice has been on Chicagoans,” Johnson said. “And I’m hearing loud clear from our Black residents in particular, that they have high expectations — as they should.”

Johnson also said he has continued to ask the state of Illinois and the federal government to help share the burden.

Families at a rally at Amundsen Park Friday told WGN News they plan to have a peaceful protest outside Johnson’s home this evening.