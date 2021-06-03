Contract talks remain stalled between Mayor, FOP

CHICAGO — Contract talks between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Fraternal Order of Police remain stalled after rank-and-file officers issued a vote of no confidence in Lightfoot.

The union-wide vote took place in late May, near the 2-year anniversary of Lightfoot taking office as Mayor. Lightfoot has pointed the blame at FOP President John Catanzara, who Lightfoot said has “refused to move the process forward.”

For Catanzara, it’s a strategic ploy from Lightfoot.

“The Mayor and her lawyers have been watching our YouTube updates about the contract progress or lack thereof so I guess they felt they needed to put something similar out, but it’s not factually true,” Catanzara said.

Catanzara added that Lightfoot’s claim of officers getting raises and back pay is a ruse. Lightfoot also suggested patrol cops would be compensated with Sergeant’s pay.

Lightfoot cites the deal CPD supervisors made in July 2020 as another example of FOP leadership procrastinating on a deal.

The supervisors deal in place requires officers to investigate anonymous complaints and not destroy disciplinary records. The deal also withholds names of complainants until they are interviewed, while ensuring accurate records when officers are interviewed.

Catanzara said Thursday the union denies purposely stalling and is confident a deal will be reached in the months ahead or on December 31, at the farthest out.