Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — A construction worker is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run on the South Side.

Illinois State Police said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 111th Street. The driver fled the area and there is currently no information on make or model of the vehicle.

First responders on scene said the worker was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Lanes were closed for about an hour after the accident occurred, but have since reopened.

Illinois State Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.