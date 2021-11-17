Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run on Bishop Ford

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A construction worker is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run on the South Side.

Illinois State Police said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 111th Street. The driver fled the area and there is currently no information on make or model of the vehicle.

First responders on scene said the worker was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Lanes were closed for about an hour after the accident occurred, but have since reopened.

Illinois State Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News