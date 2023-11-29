CHICAGO — Demonstrators are speaking out against a migrant shelter plan in Brighton Park as construction continues on the tent camp.

Skycam9 captured crews putting up framing for one structure on the site at 38th Street and California Avenue, and they plan to erect another one by Wednesday’s end.

Work crews will also continue to lay out materials for additonal structures. Once complete, this winterized tent complex will be used to house upwards of 1,500 migrants.

Community members have been opposed to this plan primarily for two reasons:

It’s influx of new arrivals into the neighborhood.

They believe the soil is contaminated.

A city spokesperson said an environmental impact study and mitigation efforts on site should be wrapped up by the end of this week.

Residents say they want to see the study because they have had concerns for several months and have expressed them to the city, but are not getting the answers they are looking for.