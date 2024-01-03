CHICAGO — The state of Illinois is working on a new migrant intake center downtown amid a surge of asylum seekers.

As caseworkers process new arrivals, construction has begun on a new heated tent complex to help protect migrants against the elements. Officials say that the newly configured location combines city and state intake operations for quicker coordination when it comes to newly arrived migrants.

Trucks and construction crews were visible Wednesday in the 800 block of S. Des Plaines, where workers unloaded and prepared to erect six heated tents.

SEE ALSO: Several Chicago suburbs discuss ongoing issues associated with migrant arrivals

The new migrant intake center aims to more efficiently connect migrants to services or loved ones already in Chicago or elsewhere, according to a press release Tuesday from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“We will continue to ensure that they are met with dignity and compassion while we call for increased coordination and funding from the federal government to provide a federal solution to this federal challenge,” Pritzker said.

With bus drivers dropping off migrants in suburbs like Hinsdale across the holiday season, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management (OEMC) continues to see a surge of new arrivals reaching the city by Metra train.

The state of Illinois is updating progress on the 220-person shelter that remains still under renovation in Little Village at the site of a former CVS. Contractors are working to open the Little Village shelter later this month.

According to DuPage County board members, 72 buses have dropped off nearly 3,000 migrants in more than a dozen communities since mid-December. All indications are that many new arrivals continue to make their way to Chicago.