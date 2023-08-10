CHICAGO — Fans of Chicago’s beloved “Bean” won’t be able to get up close and personal with the sculpture for several months.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Thursday that construction in Millennium Park is set to begin next week at which point “access and views of Cloud Gate will be limited.”

According to the statement on their website, construction on Grainger Plaza surrounding Cloud Gate will begin on August 15, 2023 and continue through the Spring of 2024.

“This necessary maintenance by the City of Chicago will replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza—to enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest,” the department said.