CHICAGO — Construction of a large winterized tent camp for migrants in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood has been temporarily paused by state officials after an environmental report found evidence of potentially toxic chemicals.

“We did pause construction at the site yesterday. IEPA has questions about the environmental report that we hope to get answers today,” governor’s spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh tells WGN Investigates.

The pause in construction may be short as state officials will speak with city project managers and the company that conducted the environmental testing later Monday hoping to get concerns addressed

The temporarily halt to construction of the facility is the latest evidence of a slap shot effort to get the site built despite concerns by residents, community leaders and the new found potential health risks.

“Soil with mercury levels was identified at one location and was removed and properly disposed offsite at a landfill, and with the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use,” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said in a Monday morning press release that also confirmed construction and remediation work had stopped.

“There is no construction or remediation scheduled at this time,” the statement read. “The City will share assessment of subsequent remediation as it becomes available.”