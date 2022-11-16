CHICAGO — Construction resumed at the Obama Presidential Center worksite Wednesday after a noose was discovered last week.

Lakeside Alliance, the construction company building the center, said someone found a noose on the property on Nov. 10. As a result, operations were temporarily suspended all onsite workers received anti-bias, inclusion and belonging training.

Extra safety and security measures were also implemented.

“We will not let this one hateful act distract us from our mission to transform the paradigm of the construction industry in Chicago,” the construction company stated.

An investigation continues and a $100,000 reward has been offered by Lakeside Alliance to help find the person(s) responsible.

Construction on the center began Aug. 2021 in Jackson Park.